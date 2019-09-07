FP dealers being forced to quit by YSRCP leaders, alleges TDP

District TDP president Somisetty Venkateswarlu has alleged that the YSR Congress Party leaders were forcing ration shop dealers out of their jobs, and are installing their party supporters. “The situation is dire, and the dealers are approaching the court to revoke their suspensions,” he has said.

Addressing a press conference at the district TDP office here on Saturday, he alleged that the YSRCP activists had intensified their attacks on TDP activists, but the authorities were hesitating to take action.

He appealed to the police that they must carry out their duties impartially.

Discussing issues pertinent to Kurnool, he said that there was a drinking water crisis in the city, and alleged negligence on the part of the YSRCP government.

TDP leader T.G. Bharat alleged that even though there was ample water in the Tungabhadra river, KC canal, and the reservoirs, people were still receiving water once in three or four days.

Later, Mr. Venkateswarlu announced that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would be touring the district on October 14 and 15 and hold meetings with party leaders.