GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foxconn Group delegation meets Lokesh 

With arranged photo

Published - August 20, 2024 01:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
V. Lee, Foxconn Representative in India, with IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday.

V. Lee, Foxconn Representative in India, with IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday. | Photo Credit:

A delegation of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) led by V. Lee, Foxconn Representative in India, met Information Technology and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday. 

Mr. Lokesh said in a message on ‘X’ that Mr. Lee appraised him of Foxconn’s plan to develop more electric vehicle, digital health and electronic components manufacturing facilities.

The Minister said he highlighted Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to develop large electronics  manufacturing facilities, and his (CM’s) commitment to provide all possible support to Foxconn for developing a ‘manufacturing city’ to create more jobs. 

“The era of Ease-of-Doing-Business is over. Speed-of-Doing-Business is the new mantra. We will aim to be the fastest to create industrial zones for Foxconn and other large global manufacturing firms”, Mr. Lokesh asserted. 

Related Topics

machine manufacturing / manufacturing and engineering / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.