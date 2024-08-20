Foxconn Group delegation meets Lokesh 

A delegation of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) led by V. Lee, Foxconn Representative in India, met Information Technology and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday.

Mr. Lokesh said in a message on ‘X’ that Mr. Lee appraised him of Foxconn’s plan to develop more electric vehicle, digital health and electronic components manufacturing facilities.

The Minister said he highlighted Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to develop large electronics manufacturing facilities, and his (CM’s) commitment to provide all possible support to Foxconn for developing a ‘manufacturing city’ to create more jobs.

“The era of Ease-of-Doing-Business is over. Speed-of-Doing-Business is the new mantra. We will aim to be the fastest to create industrial zones for Foxconn and other large global manufacturing firms”, Mr. Lokesh asserted.