Brisk, peaceful polling in Anantapur, Kurnool

There was brisk and peaceful polling in Penukonda Revenue Division in Anantapur district and Adoni Division of Kurnool district on Sunday in the fourth phase of gram panchayat elections. By 10.30 a.m. the polling percentage in Anantapur was 46.36%, and Kurnool registered 40% polling.

A few steps taken by Superintendents of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu and Fakkeerappa Kaginelli in their respective districts ensured that there was no violence or untoward incident in the three phases of the panchayat elections. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and G. Veerapandian supervised the progress of polling from the control rooms and congratulated the officials for making the polling voter-friendly.

Anantapur Superintendent of Police Yesu Babu went around polling stations in Manesamudram village in the Penukonda division and kept in touch with other officers in the 13 mandals of the district. The Kurnool SP went round the polling stations in Kappatrala following instructions from the Director-General of Police. Elections are being held in 14 mandals of the Adoni Division in the Kurnool district.

The high percentage of turnout in the early hours was an indication of a conducive atmosphere for free and fair elections, said Mr. Gandham Chandrudu. “The polling material was also given to the polling officers at one place without them having to wait in a queue. The honorarium and daily allowance was also being transferred directly to their bank accounts digitally by the end of polling hours, he observed.

Several elderly and disabled persons came forward to exercise their franchise and the district administration made arrangements for wheelchairs. At places where there was no provision, the police personnel carried them into the polling booths.