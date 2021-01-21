Fourth Kisan Rail chugs off from Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

The fourth Kisan Rail chugged off from Anantapur for New Delhi on Wednesday night with 10 bogies carrying 236 metric tonnes of fruits. APMIP Deputy Director B. Subba Rayudu, who has been coordinating the sending of the special train with horticulture produce, said 220 tonnes of bananas were loaded by various traders and farmers.

The remaining space was filled with six tonnes of musk melons and six tonnes of tomatoes. The price per kg of banana or total expenditure for taking the load to Delhi for farmer or trader was approximately ₹10 per kg, and now they have to pray for a good price in the Azadpur Mandi. The efforts of the district administration had recently won SKOCH Award, as this was the second such train to be run exclusively for agricultural produce in the country.

