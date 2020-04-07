Fourth COVID-19 death reported in Andhra Pradesh

The State has reported one more death due to COVID-19 taking the total death toll to four so far. The deceased, a 45-year-old man from Kurnool district was admitted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital on April 1 and was tested positive for COVID-19 later.

The man, with type 2 diabetes succumbed to the disease two days later on April 3, a bulletin by the Health Department issued on Tuesday morning stated. The deceased had no history of travel which is an indication of community transmission of the virus in the district which reported the highest number of cases in the State.

Kurnool district has the highest

All the 74 cases in Kurnool were reported in the last few days. Moreover, most of the patients are either Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat Markaz returnees, or their contacts.

On the other hand, Guntur reported one more positive case taking the State’s tally to 304 as of Tuesday morning.

In terms of number of cases reported, Kurnool is followed by Nellore (42), Guntur (33), Krishna (29), Kadapa (27), Prakasam (24), West Godavari (21), Visakhapatnam (20), Chittoor (17), East Godavari (11), and Anantapur (6).

Earlier, two deaths were reported in Krishna district and one in Anantapur. Nearly 4,000 samples have been tested so far in the State.