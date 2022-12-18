Fourteen persons sent to jail for drunk driving in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh

December 18, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - ONGOLE

Courts in Prakasam district have sentenced fourteen persons to imprisonment and imposed hefty fines on them with a view to curb drunken driving cases.

In all, eight persons were arrested during vehicle checks within the limits of Markapuram Rural police station. Six of them were sentenced to imprisonment for one week and were fined ₹2,000 on Saturday. Two others were sentenced to imprisonment for 10 days and were fined ₹2,000 each and were sent to Markapuram Sub-Jail.

In Ongole, six persons were handed a one-day jail term for driving their vehicles in an inebriated condition. The Ongole court also imposed a fine of ₹2.83 lakh on 121 persons who were caught during checks conducted by the Ongole traffic police.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg warned that driving licences of those found driving in an inebriated condition would be cancelled for up to three months in an effort to clamp down on drunken driving.

“Every motorist must strictly follow traffic rules in their own interest,” she said and referred to the ‘No-Accident Day’ drive being organised on Saturdays in all police stations in the district to prevent mishaps.

Police had put up sign/caution boards, radium paintings/stickers and speed breakers at accident-prone areas and also stepped up public awareness on safe driving habits including use of helmets, seat-belts and eschewing over-speeding, triple riding and overloading, she said.