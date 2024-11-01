Four youths held on charges of gang-rape, murder of a nursery worker in East Godavari

KADIYAM

Four youths were arrested on October 31 (Thursday) for alleged abduction, gang-rape and murder of a 43-year-old flower nursery worker under Kadiyam police limits in the East Godavari district.

The incident occurred in a flower nursery on October 15, in which the accused abducted the woman while she was returning home from work near Kadiyam. The incident came to light after two days when the dead body of the worker, identified as R. Kasturi, was found in the Choppella irrigation lock.

According to an official release issued by the East Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) D. Narasimha Kishore, the accused have been identified as Devara Yesu, Velubudi Praveen, Dasari Suresh and 19-year-old Lokina Jayaprasad belonging to Kadiyam mandal.

The accused, who were drinking in the flower nursery, abducted the woman and gang-raped her before killing her. Later, they threw the dead body into the Godavari canal near to the scene of offence.

South Zone DSP Mr. Bhavya Kishore stated that the police swung into the action based on the missing complaint lodged by the woman’s husband. The police produced the accused before the local court in Rajamahendravaram on October 31 and the investigation is on.

