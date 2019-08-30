Four youth held for robbery near Chittoor

The Chittoor taluq police on Thursday nabbed four youth at the Reddigunta bypass road here on charges of waylaying a 38-year-old motorcyclist on the Vellore-Chittoor highway.and robbing him of gold ornaments, bike, mobile and small cash, before assaulting him.

Addressing a press conference here, Deputy SP (Chittoor) Eeshwar Reddy said Nagesh Achari (38) of Pillari Temple Street of Chittoor was returning home from the CMC Hospital at Cheelapalle on the outskirts on Wednesday evening. The four youth allegedly stopped the man at an isolated stretch and beat him black and blue when he resisted their attempts to rob him. The youth allegedly relieved the victim of his gold chain, ring, bike, mobile phone and ₹6,500 cash .

The injured man on reaching Chittoor lodged a complaint with the taluq police. After verifying the CC camera footage , the police laid a trap for the youth at Reddigunta check post on Thursday and nabbed the four there. The police recovered the stolen property from the accused, barring ₹2000, which they had spent.

The accused were identified as Purushottam, Vinod, Prabhakaran and Gunasekhar, all in the age group of 22 to 29, and residents of Chittoor and surrounding localities. A case has been registered. They were produced before the district court and were remanded in custody.