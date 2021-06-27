Four youth drown at Pukkallapalem beach

Srikakulam

27 June 2021 22:14 IST

Four youngsters drowned at Pukkallapalem beach in Kaviti mandal of Srikakulam district on Sunday. According to the police, the incident occurred when the youth hailing from Borraputtuga village in the mandal went to the beach to enjoy themselves. The bodies of Sai Lokesh (21), Tirumala (17) and Manoj Kumar(21) were traced by evening. The police personnel with the support of fishermen have been searching for another youth Gopichand.

