Four youngsters drowned at Pukkallapalem beach in Kaviti mandal of Srikakulam district on Sunday. According to the police, the incident occurred when the youth hailing from Borraputtuga village in the mandal went to the beach to enjoy themselves. The bodies of Sai Lokesh (21), Tirumala (17) and Manoj Kumar(21) were traced by evening. The police personnel with the support of fishermen have been searching for another youth Gopichand.
Four youth drown at Pukkallapalem beach
Staff Reporter
Srikakulam,
June 27, 2021 22:14 IST
Staff Reporter
Srikakulam,
June 27, 2021 22:14 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jun 27, 2021 10:15:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/four-youth-drown-at-pukkallapalem-beach/article35007038.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story