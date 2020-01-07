Four youngsters on a ‘save Amaravati’ trek to Tirumala

A group of four youth demanded that the government retain the Capital in Amaravati, respecting the sentiments of farmers who sacrificed their land in the larger interests of the State.

The group, on a brief stopover here on Tuesday, while on a gruelling padayatra from Vijayawada to Tirumala, feared that the three capitals proposal of the ruling YSR Congress Party would lead to flight of industries from Andhra Pradesh, which was still struggling to overcome bifurcation blues.

‘Hold referendum’

If at all the government wanted to change the Capital, it should hold a referendum to ascertain the views of people, T. Satya, a post-graduate in management, felt.

The Centre should immediately intervene to stop the move by the YSRCP which had backed the proposal to locate the capital in Amaravati while it was in the opposition, said P. Srikanth, a techie.

The sentiments of farmers should not be ignored, said A. Keshava from Chimakurthy on a mission to drum up support of people during the more than 425-km-long march in south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The farmers had peacefully given their land unlike their counterparts in Singur which had led to change of government in West Bengal, recalled yet another trekker, P. Sandeep, who along with his team members has been covering about 45 km a day since January 3, the day on which the padayatra was launched.