Four years on, super-speciality hospital still under construction

ANANTAPUR

02 August 2020 22:47 IST

TDP leader stages dharna, slams YSRCP for the delay

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leader and former Anantapur Urban MLA Vaikuntham Prabhakar Chowdary on Sunday began dharna in his house demanding immediate commissioning of the superspeciality hospital that is under construction for the last four years.

Several TDP leaders supported his dharna while a few of them joined him expressing displeasure at the “lack of interest” among the YSRCP leaders in getting the work on the hospital done.

“I brought the hospital to Anantapur with much persuasion as it was part of the A.P. Reorganisation Bill provision,” Mr. Chowdary said. The district administration had been promising to complete the project for the past four months, but not even a single floor has come in handy for the growing demand of hospital beds for the COVID-19 victims, he observed.

He asked the YSRCP leaders to shift their attention to completing the hospital by deploying additional manpower instead of concentrating on some temporary measures of acquiring possession of hospitals or COVID Care Centres.

There are oxygen-supporting beds and ventilators lying idle at the new building and oxygen cylinders have also been put in place, but lack of proper supervision to complete the work is keeping a world-class facility unusable, he lamented.