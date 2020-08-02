Four years on, super-speciality hospital still under construction

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leader and former Anantapur Urban MLA Vaikuntham Prabhakar Chowdary on Sunday began dharna in his house demanding immediate commissioning of the superspeciality hospital that is under construction for the last four years.
Several TDP leaders supported his dharna while a few of them joined him expressing displeasure at the “lack of interest” among the YSRCP leaders in getting the work on the hospital done.
“I brought the hospital to Anantapur with much persuasion as it was part of the A.P. Reorganisation Bill provision,” Mr. Chowdary said. The district administration had been promising to complete the project for the past four months, but not even a single floor has come in handy for the growing demand of hospital beds for the COVID-19 victims, he observed.
He asked the YSRCP leaders to shift their attention to completing the hospital by deploying additional manpower instead of concentrating on some temporary measures of acquiring possession of hospitals or COVID Care Centres.
There are oxygen-supporting beds and ventilators lying idle at the new building and oxygen cylinders have also been put in place, but lack of proper supervision to complete the work is keeping a world-class facility unusable, he lamented.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath