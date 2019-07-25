Four-year-old who was kidnapped found, returned to parents in East Godavari district

A four-year-old boy who was kidnapped three days ago was traced on Thursday and police handed him over to his family in Vijayalakshmi Nagar in Mandapeta of East Godavari district..

According to police, the boy Nooka Jashith was found by locals on a road in Kuthukuluru village of Rayavaram mandal where kidnappers reportedly left him in the early hours on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeen Asmi handed over Jashith to his parents N. Nagavalli and N. Venkata Ramana Rao, who are bank employees, at their house.

Mr. Asmi later told media that soon after they received information from locals of Kuthukuluru that they found the boy, police rushed and brought the boy to Mandapeta .

Jaswith was kidnapped from his home on July 22, Monday evening after his grandmother Parvathi was attacked by unidentified persons. Police are investigating the case to find out the reasons behind the kidnap while a manhunt for the kidnappers is on.

DGP D. Gautam Sawang appreciated Mr. Asmi and the police for swift action and alertness in dealing with the case. He also thanked people, media for the support, according to a release.