Four-year-old dies after falling from hotel window

A four year-old girl, V. Anusha died on the spot when she accidentally fell from the hotel window in Vijayawada on Monday. Anusha, daughter of V. Badri Nagaraju of Visakhapatnam, came to Vijayawada to have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri.

The mishap occurred when Anusha and her six-year-old brother were playing on the fourth floor of Grand Minerva Hotel, while the parents were at work, said Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Damodar. The police have registered a case.