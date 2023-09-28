Four-year-old boy dies, mother injured in ‘suicide bid’ in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district

September 28, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHITTOOR

A four-year-old boy died and his mother was critically injured when the latter allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off the balcony of an apartment at Kongareddipalle here on Thursday evening.

Sumathi (30) was critically injured when the latter allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off the balcony of an apartment at Kongareddipalle locality here on Thursday evening.

According to sources, Sumathi (30) was married to Hari, who worked in the engineering department of Chittoor Municipal Corporation. The couple had a four-year-old son. Ten months ago, Hari died owing to health complications. Subsequently, Sumathi received financial benefits from the corporation and was assured an appointment on compassionate grounds.

Police claimed that the neighbours told them that Sumathi’s mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law were envious of her getting the benefits and used to harass her for a share of the financial benefits. They also put pressure on her not to take up the job. A couple of days ago, the brother-in-law allegedly assaulted Sumathi in front of officials of the corporation. This could be the reason why Sumathi took the extreme step.

She was rushed to the government district hospital here and her son’s body was shifted to the mortuary. Senior police officials visited Sumathi in the hospital. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.