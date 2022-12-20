  1. EPaper
Four workers killed in a road accident in Nellore district

December 20, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - NELLORE

Sambasiva Rao M.

At least four workers were killed on the national highway at Mocherla in Gudluru mandal of Nellore district on Tuesday. When the workers were engaged in road repair works, a lorry coming from Ongole knocked them down. While three died on the spot, the fourth worker died while being shifting to hospital, the Gudluru police said. The deceased have been identified as K. Madhava Rao, 45, of Mandetikota village, Ulavapadu mandal; Sk. Kasim, a resident of Singarayakonda; M. Sai Chand, 30, and O. Subba Naidu, 47, both of them are from Chagallu village, Ulavapadu mandal. The police seized the lorry, but the driver escaped.

