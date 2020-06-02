Four workers killed, 3 injured in explosion at mining site in Andhra

Four contract workers were killed and three others seriously injured in an explosion at the Open Cast Project-1 (OCP) of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) at Ramagiri mandal on June 2.

The mishap allegedly took place when the workers were packing explosives for the removal of over-burden earth in the blasting section.

Four persons — Praveen, Rajesh, Anjaiah and Rakesh — died on the spot and three others — Bheemaiah, Shankar and Venkatesh — sustained serious injuries and were shifted to Singareni area hospital. Venkatesh is reported to have lost both his lower limbs.

Trade union leaders alleged that the management was responsible for the explosion as there was no supervision by the safety officer and others concerned while placing the explosives.