Four workers injured in another pharma unit fire accident in A.P.’s Anakapalli district

Four workers were severely injured in another industrial accident that occurred in a pharma unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parwada during the wee hours of Friday (August 23, 2024) in Anakapalli district.

As per the district administration, the accident occurred in Synergies Active Ingredients. All the workers who were injured are said to be from Jharkhand. After the mishap, the injured were immediately shifted to a private hospital in Vizag.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the district collector Vijaya Krishnan and enquired about the incident as well as the medical facilities being offered to them. He also directed Home Minister V. Anitha to rush to the spot and also visit the workers undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Maharanipeta.

This is the second fire accident in less than 48 hours and less than 24 hours after the Chief Minister warned the managements of industries to take stringent safety measures.

It may be remembered that 17 people died and 36 people were injured in an industrial accident at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited at Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli on August 21.

Details of how the accident occurred is being looked into by the officials concerned.