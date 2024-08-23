GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four workers injured in another pharma unit fire accident in A.P.’s Anakapalli district

As per the district administration, the accident occurred in Synergies Active Ingredients at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parwada

Updated - August 23, 2024 10:40 am IST

Published - August 23, 2024 09:47 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

Harish Gilai
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed Home Minister V. Anitha (picture) to rush to the spot at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parwada following an industrial accident. File photo

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed Home Minister V. Anitha (picture) to rush to the spot at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parwada following an industrial accident. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Four workers were severely injured in another industrial accident that occurred in a pharma unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parwada during the wee hours of Friday (August 23, 2024) in Anakapalli district.

As per the district administration, the accident occurred in Synergies Active Ingredients. All the workers who were injured are said to be from Jharkhand. After the mishap, the injured were immediately shifted to a private hospital in Vizag.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the district collector Vijaya Krishnan and enquired about the incident as well as the medical facilities being offered to them. He also directed Home Minister V. Anitha to rush to the spot and also visit the workers undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Maharanipeta.

This is the second fire accident in less than 48 hours and less than 24 hours after the Chief Minister warned the managements of industries to take stringent safety measures.

It may be remembered that 17 people died and 36 people were injured in an industrial accident at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited at Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli on August 21.

Details of how the accident occurred is being looked into by the officials concerned.

Related Topics

industrial accident / Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.