ADVERTISEMENT

Four VIT-AP varsity professors in Stanford University’s global top scientist list

November 05, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Four professors of the VIT-AP University— Suripeddi Srinivas from the School of Advanced Sciences, Jayendra Kumar from the School of Electronics Engineering, Sachi Nandan Mohanty and M. Azees from the School of Computer Science and Engineering— have been featured in Stanford University’s list of the “World’s Top 2% Scientists” for 2023.

In a statement, university vice-chancellor S. V. Kota Reddy congratulated the faculty members on their achievement.

Mr. Reddy said that this would have a positive impact on the ranking of the university by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and the global QS rankings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

University registrar Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti and dean (academic research) Ravindra Dhuli said that the recognition reflected the high standards maintained by the institution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US