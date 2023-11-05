HamberMenu
Four VIT-AP varsity professors in Stanford University’s global top scientist list

November 05, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Four professors of the VIT-AP University— Suripeddi Srinivas from the School of Advanced Sciences, Jayendra Kumar from the School of Electronics Engineering, Sachi Nandan Mohanty and M. Azees from the School of Computer Science and Engineering— have been featured in Stanford University’s list of the “World’s Top 2% Scientists” for 2023.

In a statement, university vice-chancellor S. V. Kota Reddy congratulated the faculty members on their achievement.

Mr. Reddy said that this would have a positive impact on the ranking of the university by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and the global QS rankings.

University registrar Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti and dean (academic research) Ravindra Dhuli said that the recognition reflected the high standards maintained by the institution.

