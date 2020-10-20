Four tribals arrested, country-made weapons seized

Four tribals have been arrested in the case in which a tribal was allegedly shot dead during a hunting expedition, on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Poorna Rao, K. Hari, K. Bhagat Ram and B. Anand, all from Dumbriguda mandal.

It may be recollected that 24-year-old Balaram was killed last Wednesday when Poorna Rao allegedly fired his country-made weapon towards a bush assuming that an animal was present behind the bush. But unfortunately the pellets from the gun hit Balaram who was behind the bush and he died on the spot.

After a detailed inquiry, the police arrested Poorna Rao and the three others for possessing country-made weapons without having licence.

The police also seized four country-made guns from their possession.

Araku Circle Inspector Pydaiah, also said that possessing weapons or guns without valid licence is illegal and urged them to deposit such weapon on or before October 26, at the Araku Police Station.

Failing which, the police will conduct house-to-house search, and if weapons/guns were found, criminal cases will be booked and they will be arrested for illegal possession of guns.