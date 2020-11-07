Andhra Pradesh

Four tourists injured near Katika waterfalls as car turns turtle

Four tourists suffered injuries when the vehicle in which they were travelling turned turtle at Ananthagiri mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Friday.

Araku police said the the incident occurred when the tourists were heading to Katika waterfalls from Borra caves in Ananthagiri mandal.

After initial treatment at Araku, the injured were referred to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

