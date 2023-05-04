Four thieves nabbed, stolen ornaments worth ₹35 lakh recovered in Tirupati

May 04, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirupati police have arrested four inter-State thieves and recovered stolen ornaments worth ₹35 lakh from them.

Krishnappa Rajesh (20), Mogili Bhanuprakash (23), Dalavai Chandu (24) and Nama Ramanjaneyulu (24) were nabbed by police when they were moving in a suspicious mannter near Auto Nagar bus stop here on Wednesday. Upon questioning, they were found to be notorious thieves accused in several cases across South Indian States.

Superintendent of police P. Parameswara Reddy said the thieves were arrested by one of the special teams formed to patrol residential neighbourhoods at night. The teams were formed in view of the rise in break-in cases, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four would be booked under the Preventive Detention Act, in view of the gravity of their offence and involvement in cases across States.