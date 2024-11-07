ADVERTISEMENT

Four teams formed to nab YSRCP social media activist on the run

Updated - November 07, 2024 08:13 pm IST - KADAPA

Pulivendula-based activist has cases against him in Hyderabad and Mangalagiri for making derogatory social media posts against CM, Deputy CM, ministers Nara Lokesh and V. Anitha and APCC president

A.D. Rangarajan

Annamayya SP Vasana Vidhya Sagar Naidu addressing a meeting after taking additional charge as the SP of Kadapa district on Thursday.

The Kadapa police on Thursday formed four special teams to nab Varra Ravindra Reddy, the Pulivendula-based activist of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) social media team, who is on the run.

The district police found itself in an embarrassing position upon taking the activist into custody and releasing him in no time after serving him 41-A notice, an act that understandably led to the transfer of the Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Harshavardhan Raju and the suspension of Chinna Chowk police station Circle Inspector Teja Murthy.

Taking over as the in-charge SP, Annamayya district SP Vasana Vidhya Sagar Naidu swiftly formed four special teams on Thursday to nab the activist, who had cases on him in Hyderabad and Mangalagiri for making derogatory social media posts against Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, ministers Nara Lokesh and V. Anitha, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy and her cousin Suneetha Narreddy.

The cops had allegedly taken Ravindra Reddy’s relatives to the police station, demanding them to disclose his whereabouts.

