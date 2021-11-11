Four TDP activists injured as car hits pole

11 November 2021 00:47 IST

KURNOOL / ANANTAPUR

Four TDP activists sustained injuries when the car they were on board hit a cement pole on the National Highway-44. One activist who was grievously injured was shifted to a private hospital in Anantapur.

The TDP activists, all followers of Tadipatri Municipal Chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, were accompanying him to the Gooty check-post, where the TDP cadres were waiting for the arrival of party national general secretary N. Lokesh.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Lokesh, who was travelling from Hyderabad to Anantapur to meet the students of SSBN College, was given a rousing reception en route.

He was welcomed by TDP leaders and sympathisers at the Panchalingala check-post. Led by TDP Kurnool district president Somisetty Venkateswarlu, State secretary Y. Nageswara Rao Yadav and Nandyal district president Gouru Venkata Reddy, party cadres assembled in large numbers and showered flowers on Mr. Lokesh as his convoy proceeded after a brief stop.

Mr. Lokesh met the injured activists after meeting the SSBN College students.