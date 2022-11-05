Four students held for branding fellow student with iron box

The Hindu Bureau ELURU
November 05, 2022 19:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bhimavaram police on Saturday arrested four students of SRKR Engineering College for allegedly beating up their hostel inmate on November 2.

The accused have been identified as D. Praveen, B. Prem Kumar, B. Gnana Satya Swaroop, and Niraz, according to Bhimavaram CI B. Krishna Kumar. The victim has been identified as B. Ankit belonging to Srikakulam.

The police on Saturday confirmed that the four youths also branded the student with a hot iron box during the attack.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the victim and accused belong to second year engineering and natives of Srikakulam and Rajamahendravaram. The alleged incident took place in a private hostel in which the accused and the victim are inmates.

SRKR Engineering College principal M. Jagapathi Raju said the main reason fir the alleged attack is believed to be a love affair. The accused had allegedly assaulted the victim for four days. the college management has suspended all five students from the academic activity and informed their parents.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The victim’s health condition is stable. The accused have been produced before a local court on Saturday. The investigation is on, the police officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app