Four students held for branding fellow student with iron box

The Bhimavaram police on Saturday arrested four students of SRKR Engineering College for allegedly beating up their hostel inmate on November 2.

The accused have been identified as D. Praveen, B. Prem Kumar, B. Gnana Satya Swaroop, and Niraz, according to Bhimavaram CI B. Krishna Kumar. The victim has been identified as B. Ankit belonging to Srikakulam.

The police on Saturday confirmed that the four youths also branded the student with a hot iron box during the attack.

Both the victim and accused belong to second year engineering and natives of Srikakulam and Rajamahendravaram. The alleged incident took place in a private hostel in which the accused and the victim are inmates.

SRKR Engineering College principal M. Jagapathi Raju said the main reason fir the alleged attack is believed to be a love affair. The accused had allegedly assaulted the victim for four days. the college management has suspended all five students from the academic activity and informed their parents.

The victim’s health condition is stable. The accused have been produced before a local court on Saturday. The investigation is on, the police officer said.