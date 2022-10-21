Four students drown in sea in Bapatla district, three bodies retrieved

The Hindu Bureau
October 21, 2022 20:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Four engineering students, who went to the beach, drowned in the Bay of Bengal, at Ramapuram village in Vetapalem mandal in Bapatla district. The bodies of three youth were retrieved on Friday, and search is on for another student. A group of seven students had gone to the beach, according to the police

While the bodies of T. Mahadev (18) of Khammam district, P. Govind Gautam (18) of Tenali and T. Rohit (18) of Krosuru village were recovered, search is on for Y. Venkata Ramana (19) of Tenali. Three other students, who went part of the group were safe as they did not enter into waters, said Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The students were studying in a private engineering college. Expert swimmers were pressed into service for the missing student, the SP said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app