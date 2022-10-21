Four students drown in sea in Bapatla district, three bodies retrieved

Four engineering students, who went to the beach, drowned in the Bay of Bengal, at Ramapuram village in Vetapalem mandal in Bapatla district. The bodies of three youth were retrieved on Friday, and search is on for another student. A group of seven students had gone to the beach, according to the police

While the bodies of T. Mahadev (18) of Khammam district, P. Govind Gautam (18) of Tenali and T. Rohit (18) of Krosuru village were recovered, search is on for Y. Venkata Ramana (19) of Tenali. Three other students, who went part of the group were safe as they did not enter into waters, said Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal.

The students were studying in a private engineering college. Expert swimmers were pressed into service for the missing student, the SP said.