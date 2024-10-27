Four special trains to Sabarimala via Nandyal from November first week

Nandyal MP Dr. Byreddy Sabari on Sunday said that the Ministry of Railways had good news for the devotees of Lord Ayyappa who are on a ‘Deeksha’ in Nandyal district.

Speaking to the media here, the MP said that she had asked Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to run four special trains through Nandyal for the convenience of thousands of Ayyappa Deeksha devotees travelling from Nandyal region to Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

The four special trains will run to Sabarimala via Nandyal from the first week of November, she added.