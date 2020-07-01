Four Rayalaseema districts receive excess rainfall in June

With the early arrival of southwest monsoon this year, four Rayalaseema districts recorded excess rainfall in the range of 33% and 85% when compared to the average precipitation for June.

Kurnool district has received 146.4 mm of rain till 8.30 a.m. on July 1, when compared to the normal of 79.1 mm; while Anantapur has received 111.2 mm against the average of 64.7 mm, which amounts to 85.1% and 71.9% excess respectively.

Anantapur recorded 45.5 mm of rain (28.8% deficit) during the monsoon season last year. For the first time, the cumulative average rainfall for the district has crossed 100 mm since 2007, when 150.7 mm of rain was recorded in June, said S. Malleswari Sadhineni, agrometeorologist of Rekulakunta Agriculture Research Station. “The district recorded 169.9 mm rain in 1996, the highest ever in June. The earliest ever above 100 mm average rainfall (105.7 mm) was recorded in 1877,” said the agrometeorologist, adding that this year’s 111.2 mm is the seventh highest ever quantum recorded in history of Anantapur.

The average rainfall in the State for June this year has been put at 120.3 mm, which amounts to excess precipitation by 24.1%. Even as six districts in the State has recorded normal rainfall, seven districts —Krishna, Prakasam and Nellore and four in Rayalaseema region— witnessed excess precipitation. With an average rainfall of 70.8 mm for June, Kadapa received 109.2 mm this time (54.2% excess), while Chittoor recorded 107.6 mm of rain when compared to the average of 80.8 mm (33.2% excess).

e-Karshak app

Meanwhile, copious rain in 49 of the total 63 mandals in the district has prompted farmers to begin groundnut sowing operations.

Agriculture Joint Director Habib Basha has appealed to farmers to register their crops details through the e-Karshak app so that they could avail of the benefits being offered by the government including market intervention for MSP, if necessary.

“Farmers, who do not register their crop details, will stand to lose the benefits from this year,” he added.

Three deaths

Meanwhile, three persons died in the district in rain-related accidents on Monday and Tuesday. Several colonies in Anantapur city and Rayadurg have been inundated.

The bylanes in Venkatareddy Colony near Government Arts College in Anantapur has been under water for the past two days. The municipal authorities are trying to clear the drains.