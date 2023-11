November 15, 2023 03:19 am | Updated 03:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil on November 14 (Tuesday) presented awards to four employees of Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, who were selected for the ‘Man of the Month’ title in October.

The four employees, R. Ashru Naidu, K. Satish Babu, S. Veera Reddy and P. Avinash were given awards for displaying alertness and taking steadfast action to prevent crimes.