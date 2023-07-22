ADVERTISEMENT

Four ‘pseudo-Naxals’ held for demanding ₹2 crore from aquafarmer in A.P.’s Eluru district

July 22, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KAIKALURU (ELURU)

The Hindu Bureau

The Kaikaluru police on Saturday arrested three “pseudo-Naxals” for allegedly threatening to kill an aquafarmer in the Eluru district and attempting to extort ₹2 crore from him.

The three have been identified as S. Hemanth Kumar, Ch. Barambasu and Th. Yesebu of Mandavalli mandal in the district. Another accused, Hyderabad-based D. Manik Rao, is on the run.

During a press conference here on Saturday, Kaikaluru CI Akula Raghu said, “A group of four pseudo-Naxals has been threatening to eliminate I.V.K.V. Prasada Raju if he fails to pay ₹2 crore.” 

Two of the accused—Mr. Yesebu and Mr. Manik Rao—had earlier worked as car drivers of Mr. Prasada Raju and were aware of his financial activities. “The accused were taken into custody on Saturday while they were roaming near the victim’s residential area. A case has been registered and an investigation is on,” said Mr. Raghu.

