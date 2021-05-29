Four private hospitals penalised for charging an excess fee

ANANTAPUR

29 May 2021 11:48 IST

Four private hospitals in Anantapur, which were charging an excess fee for treatment of the COVID19 patients, were on Saturday penalised after detailed study of their violations over the past week.

Joint Collector A. Siri prepared a report on these hospitals and imposed a penalty of ₹3 lakh on Asha Hospital, S.V. Hospital ₹2 lakh, Sai Ratna Hospital ₹2.10 lakh and S.R. Hospital ₹2.55 lakh. All these penalties were imposed as per the G.O. No.256 of the State government to streamline the operations of the private hospitals. These hospitals had offered some beds for COVID19 treatment under Aarogyasri.

Dr. Siri said that in future if these hospitals repeat the mistakes and charge patients excessively, criminal cases would be filed against them under the Establishment Act.

Meanwhile, a Circular from the YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust has empanelled KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur for treatment of Mucormycosis from among the 19 private hospitals in the State.