Andhra Pradesh

Four private hospitals penalised for charging an excess fee

File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Four private hospitals in Anantapur, which were charging an excess fee for treatment of the COVID19 patients, were on Saturday penalised after detailed study of their violations over the past week.

Joint Collector A. Siri prepared a report on these hospitals and imposed a penalty of ₹3 lakh on Asha Hospital, S.V. Hospital ₹2 lakh, Sai Ratna Hospital ₹2.10 lakh and S.R. Hospital ₹2.55 lakh. All these penalties were imposed as per the G.O. No.256 of the State government to streamline the operations of the private hospitals. These hospitals had offered some beds for COVID19 treatment under Aarogyasri.

Dr. Siri said that in future if these hospitals repeat the mistakes and charge patients excessively, criminal cases would be filed against them under the Establishment Act.

Some hospitals in Anantapur had not been treating patients under the AarogyaSri despite having beds with them or those not eligible under the ArogyaSri were asked to pay in astronomical figures. While under Arogyasri

Meanwhile, a Circular from the YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust has empanelled KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur for treatment of Mucormycosis from among the 19 private hospitals in the State.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2021 11:50:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/four-private-hospitals-penalised-for-charging-an-excess-fee/article34673385.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY