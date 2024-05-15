Four porters killed as APSRTC bus runs over them in Konassema district

Four farm porters died as an APSRTC bus ran over them when a group of seven workers were loading paddy onto a tractor parked on the roadside at Vucchulavaripeta village under P. Gannavaram police limits in Konaseema district on May 14 (Tuesday) evening.

The incident occurred while the bus bearing registration number AP05Z5268 was heading from Razole to Rajamahendravaram.

“The porters died on the spot after the bus ran over them. The deceased has been identified as N. Siva (35), V. Suryaprakash (50), V. Katlayya (45), and Ch. Pandu,” said Konaseema Superintendent of Police P. Sridhar.

Two porters received minor injuries in the accident. The bodies have been sent to Razole government hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

