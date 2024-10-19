ADVERTISEMENT

Four policemen suspended for stealing cash in East Godavari

Published - October 19, 2024 06:58 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four police personnel, including a Circle Inspector (CI), Sub-Inspector (SI) and two constables, were suspended on charges of stealing cash seized during a gambling raid under Peravali police limits in the East Godavari district on Saturday. 

After being alerted by sources, East Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) D. Narasimha Kishore ordered an inquiry into the alleged raid, in which a group of four police personnel stole ₹5.9 lakh in cash.

In September, the Peravali police had conducted a raid on gambling and arrested seven accused near Annavarappadu village and seized ₹6.45 lakh in cash. “A case was registered against the seven gamblers. It is stated in the first information report (FIR) that barely ₹55,000 in cash was seized in the raid,” according to an official release. 

The four police personnel have been suspended based on the report submitted by SP Mr. Narasimha Kishore. “Nidadavolu Circle Inspector Veeravalli Srinivas, Peravali Sub-Inspector P. Appa Rao, writer Mr. Buddeswara Rao and constable Mr. Yellarao have been suspended on Monday. Investigation is on,” said SP Mr. Narasimha Kishore.

