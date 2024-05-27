ADVERTISEMENT

Four pilgrims from Nellore killed in road accident near Tirupati

Published - May 27, 2024 06:14 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The car in which they were travelling rammed into a culvert wall on the Tirupati-Bengaluru National Highway

K. Umashanker

Four people died on the spot and two sustained grievous injuries when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a culvert wall near Kongaravaripalle village in Chandragiri mandal, 15 km from Tirupati, on the Tirupati-Bengaluru National Highway in the early hours of May 27 (Sunday). 

The deceased hailing from Narasapuram in Indukurupeta mandal of Nellore district were on a pilgrimage. Having visited the Tirumala temple, they were going to Kanipakam temple when the accident took place. 

The deceased have been identified as Samee, Seshaiah, Padmamma, and Jayanthi, all aged between 30 and 40. The injured were rushed to the SVRR Hospital in Tirupati. The police attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving and driver’s fatigue. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for autopsy.

