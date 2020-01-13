Andhra Pradesh

Four persons with suspected ISIS links picked up

‘Operation undertaken based on a tip-off from Central intel agencies’

Four persons with suspected links to an ISIS module was reportedly picked up by officers from special branch near Kanchili, Srikakulam district, on Monday.

Though there is no concrete confirmation from the police, it is learnt that they were brought to Visakhapatnam for questioning.

Sources say that the operation was undertaken based on a tip-off from the Central intelligence agencies.

According to a senior police officer, the four were travelling in a lorry carrying vegetables from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh, and were picked up for questioning and their antecedents were being checked.

It is learnt that the special cell of Delhi police had recently busted a Tamil Nadu-based ISIS module near Wazirabad and three persons were arrested. The tip-off was probably based on the inputs given by the arrested persons.

