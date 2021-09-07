Four persons succumb to COVID in Prakasam

Six more persons succumbed to COVID-19 in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh even as recoveries outnumbered fresh cases in the last 24 hours in the region.

The toll touched the 2,070-mark as four persons in Prakasam district and two in SPSR Nellore district died due to the pandemic.

With this, the death toll rose to 1,058 in Prakasam district and 1,012 in SPSR Nellore district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

The health professionals heaved a sigh of relief as the new infections which had been on the rise of late, came down by 100 in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Monday when compared to the previous day’s figures.

The cumulative tally rose to over 2.75 lakh as 114 persons in SPSR Nellore district and 94 in Prakasam tested positive for the disease. As many as 251 persons in the region, including 150 in Prakasam district, were declared recovered. The number of active cases stood at 4,386 in the region, including 2,240 in Prakasam district.