Four persons, one juvenile held for property theft

The Crime Wing of the Visakhapatnam City Police on Thursday arrested four persons and took one juvenile into custody for their alleged involvement in three different property offences.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that in the first case, the IV Town (Crime) police arrested two persons — K. Jagadeesh Babu (20) and K. Durga Prasad (20), both from Old Dairy Farm area and took a 16-year-old into their custody, for an alleged temple theft.

According to police, on September 19, the accused allegedly gained entry into a temple at Ganesh Nagar and decamped with gold and silver ornaments and articles worth ₹80,000. Police said that both the accused and the juvenile in conflict with the law were working as motorcycle mechanics and were addicted to vices. They committed the offence in order to earn easy money, they committed the offence, the DCP said.

The police said they recovered the stolen property from them.

In the second case, the New Port police arrested an ex-offender Ch. Anand (19) of Pedagantyada area, who allegedly gained entry into a house at Pedagantyada and snatched a gold chain from an elderly man, in the wee hours of September 28. Police said that the accused was also involved in a temple theft at Dharabogapuram area under Rambilli police station limits on September 23. A stolen gold chain worth ₹50,000 was recovered from the accused.

In another case, the III Town (Crime) Police arrested a man named P. Krishna Reddy (51) of Pedagantyada area for allegedly breaking into a house at Ram Nagar on September 28. Krishna Reddy is an ex-offender and hails from Hyderabad, police said, adding that he stole valuables worth ₹9,000. Police said that the accused was previously involved in 23 property offences in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.