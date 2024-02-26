ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons killed as APSRTC bus rams into them on National Highway in Kakinada district

February 26, 2024 11:49 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - KAKINADA

A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

Appala Naidu Tippana 10237

KAKINADA

Four persons, including a helper in a local temple, died on the spot, reportedly, after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus rammed into them near Padalamma temple on the National Highway under Prathipadu police limits in Kakinada district, in the early hours of February 26. The accident occurred at around 4.30 a.m. while three persons were repairing their lorry, which was struck on the Highway after the lorry’s tyre was punctured. 

According to Prathipadu police, three deceased have been identified as Dasari Kishore, Dasari Suresh and Bandi Nagayya belonging to Bapatla district. The trio was engaged in the repair of the lorry, which was heading from Odisha to Bapatla. 

Prathipadu Circle Inspector Mr. Sekhar Babu told The Hindu; “Another deceased has been identified as Dimmi Lova Raju, who died when he came out of the Padalamma temple for attending to nature’s call. He is an assistant to the main priest of the temple”. The police sent the dead bodies to Prathipadu area hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US