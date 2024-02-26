Four persons killed as APSRTC bus rams into them on National Highway in Kakinada district

February 26, 2024 11:49 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - KAKINADA

KAKINADA

Four persons, including a helper in a local temple, died on the spot, reportedly, after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus rammed into them near Padalamma temple on the National Highway under Prathipadu police limits in Kakinada district, in the early hours of February 26. The accident occurred at around 4.30 a.m. while three persons were repairing their lorry, which was struck on the Highway after the lorry’s tyre was punctured.

According to Prathipadu police, three deceased have been identified as Dasari Kishore, Dasari Suresh and Bandi Nagayya belonging to Bapatla district. The trio was engaged in the repair of the lorry, which was heading from Odisha to Bapatla.

Prathipadu Circle Inspector Mr. Sekhar Babu told The Hindu; “Another deceased has been identified as Dimmi Lova Raju, who died when he came out of the Padalamma temple for attending to nature’s call. He is an assistant to the main priest of the temple”. The police sent the dead bodies to Prathipadu area hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

