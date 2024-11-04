GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four persons electrocuted, one survives while arranging lights to unveil statue in East Godavari

The victims were arranging lighting for the unveiling ceremony of statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud when they suffered an electric shock

Published - November 04, 2024 03:30 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh consoling families of the four persons who were electrocuted, at Tanuku Government Hospital in East Godavari district on Monday (November 04).

Minister for Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh consoling families of the four persons who were electrocuted, at Tanuku Government Hospital in East Godavari district on Monday (November 04). | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Four persons died on the spot while one person survived with severe burns after they suffered an electric shock while arranging lighting facility at a statue at Tadiparru village of Undrajavaram mandal in East Godavari district in the early hours of Monday (November 04). The incident occurred while the villagers were preparing for the unveiling ceremony of Sardar Sarvayi Papanna Goud statue which was erected by the local Goud Welfare Association.

In an official release, District Collector P. Prasanthi said the deceased have been identified as Bolla Veerraju, Pamarthi Nagendra, Moorisetti Manikanta and Kasagani Krishna. All of them are majors. Komati Ananta Rao, the survivor, is battling for life and was shifted to Tanuku Government Hospital for better treatment. 

The bodies have been sent to Tanuku Government Hospital for post-mortem, said Ms. Prasanthi.

Minister for Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh inspected the Tanuku Government Hospital, where he inquired about the treatment of the survivor and consoled the families of the deceased. “The State government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for kin of deceased”, the Minister said.

Governor expresses grief

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer expressed grief over the death of four persons due to electric shock in Undrajavaram mandal in East Godavari district on Monday (November 04). The incident occurred when the victims were trying a banner in Tadiparru village in the early hours.

The Governor in a statement extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

