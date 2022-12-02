Four persons burnt alive as diesel container catches fire in road mishap in Kakinada district

December 02, 2022 01:56 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - KAKINADA

Four persons including two drivers were reportedly burnt alive after a sand-laden lorry collided with a diesel container on the national highway at Dharmavaram village under Prathipadu police limits in Kakinada district. The incident had occurred around Thursday midnight.

The identities of the four persons have not been established. The driver of the sand-lorry had reportedly lost control over the vehicle and collided with a diesel container by crossing a divider. The container was heading from Visakhapatnam to Rajamahendravaram. The lorry was heading towards Visakhapatnam.

Prathipadu Sub-Inspector K. Sudhakar told The Hindu; “The container caught the fire after it collided with a lorry. The container was broken and caught the fire, in which two drivers and two cleaners of both the vehicles have been found burnt alive”. The deceased bodies have been recovered and sent to a government hospital in Prathipadu for further investigation.

“Two of the deceases are believed to belong to Andhra Pradesh. One is reportedly from Haryana. However, the exact identities of all the deceased are yet to be ascertained. The rescue operation is still in progress”, Peddapuram In-Charge DSP S. Muralimohan told The Hindu.

“The Transportation Department officials are extending their support to trace the details of the vehicles and the identities of the deceased based on the data available with them”, said DSP Muralimohan.