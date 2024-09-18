Four officials of Commercial Taxes dept. punished for ‘irregularities’ in Kurnool

Four officials of the Commercial Taxes department, who were posted at the Panchalingala check-post in Kurnool district, were punished for allegedly committing irregularities on Wednesday, after common disciplinary proceedings by the State government.

In 2016, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) had conducted a surprise check at the check-post and found the Deputy Commercial Tax Officers (DCTO) D. Hussain Peera, Assistant Commercial Tax Officers (ACTO) B. Sreedhar, junior assistant M. Naga Pullaiah and office subordinate P. Satyanarayana allegedly committing certain irregularities.

In 2018, the government initiated disciplinary proceedings appointing the Commissioner of Inquiry, who submitted a report and the charged officers were asked to submit their representations against the findings of the report if any. After examination of the inquiry report and the written representations, the government decided to impose punishment against the officers as they were proven guilty of the charges.

Accordingly, the government issued an order withholding one increment of Mr. Peera and Mr. Sreedhar with cumulative effect and withholding two increments of Mr. Pullaiah and Mr. Satyanarayana with cumulative effect.