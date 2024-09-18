GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four officials of Commercial Taxes dept. punished for ‘irregularities’ in Kurnool

Published - September 18, 2024 07:33 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Four officials of the Commercial Taxes department, who were posted at the Panchalingala check-post in Kurnool district, were punished for allegedly committing irregularities on Wednesday, after common disciplinary proceedings by the State government.

In 2016, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) had conducted a surprise check at the check-post and found the Deputy Commercial Tax Officers (DCTO) D. Hussain Peera, Assistant Commercial Tax Officers (ACTO) B. Sreedhar, junior assistant M. Naga Pullaiah and office subordinate P. Satyanarayana allegedly committing certain irregularities.

In 2018, the government initiated disciplinary proceedings appointing the Commissioner of Inquiry, who submitted a report and the charged officers were asked to submit their representations against the findings of the report if any. After examination of the inquiry report and the written representations, the government decided to impose punishment against the officers as they were proven guilty of the charges.

Accordingly, the government issued an order withholding one increment of Mr. Peera and Mr. Sreedhar with cumulative effect and withholding two increments of Mr. Pullaiah and Mr. Satyanarayana with cumulative effect.

Published - September 18, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.