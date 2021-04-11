Four officers suspended for Kurnool gastroenteritis deaths

Show cause notices to four others, probe panels formed

District Collector G. Veerapandian on Saturday suspended four officers for the death of four persons due to gastroenteritis at Gorukallu in Panyam mandal and Arun Jyothi Nagar Colony of Adoni Municipality recently.

An official release said that B. Pavan Kumar, AE, RWS, Panyam, G. Vijaya Bhaskar, panchayat secretary of Gorukallu village, T. Rajasekhara Reddy, AE, Water Supply, Adoni Municipality, and M. Eranna, turncock, Adoni Municipality, were suspended from service till further orders.

The Collector issued show cause notices to K. Bhaskar Rao, EO, Rural Development, Panyam, N. Umakanth Reddy, DE, RWS, Panyam, G. Suresh, DE, Water Supply, Adoni Municipality and A. Satyanarayana, EE, Water Supply, as to why action should not be initiated against them by holding them responsible for the gastroenteritis cases.

Meanwhile, two committees have been constituted to probe both incidents. The panel to probe the Gorukallu incidents will be headed by Nandyal Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari while RWS, Kurnool, SE Vidya Sagar and District Panchayat Officer Prabhakar Rao will be the members.

The panel headed by Adoni RDO Rama Krishna Reddy, with Public Health SE R. Sreenath Reddy, and KMC SE Surendra Babu as members will probe the death in the Adoni Municipality.

Financial aid

The State government has, meanwhile, sanctioned ₹3 lakh to the kin of each of the four persons who died in the GE cases in the past one week – three at Gorukallu and one in Adoni.