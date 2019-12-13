Four officers from A.P. shortlisted for electoral award

Four officers from the State have been shortlisted for the ‘Best Electoral Practices Award-2019’, which will be presented by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
A statement released by Secretary to Election Commission, Sujeet Kumar Mishra, on Thursday said 50 officers from across the country have been nominated for the awards.
Krishna Collector A. Md. Imtiaz and his East Godavari counterpart Kartikeya Mishra have been shortlisted for electoral roll management in the general category.
Kurnool SP K. Fakkeerappa was nominated for IT initiatives while State Police Election Nodal Officer A. Ravi Shankar for election management in the special category.
The nominees will have to give a presentation before the selection committee on December 17 and 18, the statement added.
