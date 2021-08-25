Four of marriage party perish in mishap in Prakasam

Ongole

25 August 2021 12:03 IST

Tragedy struck a marriage party from Prakasam district when four of its members were killed and two others were critically injured in a ghastly road accident on the Podili-Markapur expressway at Garladinne, near Konakanamitla on August 25.

Those seated on the rear-side of the speedy van in which they were travelling for the marriage to Akkacheruvu near Podili from Pedaraveedu died on the spot when the rear door opened all of a sudden, Konakanamitla police said.

A pall of gloom descended at the Hospital, where the relatives of the deceased wept inconsolably as the accident occurred a couple of hours before marriage.

The injured were rushed to the Government Hospital at Markapur. A total of 10 persons were travelling by the ill-fated vehicle. The deceased were identified by the police as Srinivas (55), Venkatasubba Rao (45), Karthik (13) and Anil (11).