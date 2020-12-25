Four of family killed in road accident on NH-44

Four members of a family died on the spot when the car in which they were travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru rammed into a stationary container lorry from behind at the Garladinne entrance point on NH-44 on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as the family of a software engineer G. Sridhar (53) of Bengaluru. Sridhar, along with his family members, had gone to Hyderabad to attend a function and was returning to Bengaluru when the accident occurred at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The other three family members were identified as his wife G. Archana (47), daughter Alankrutha (24), and son Anirudh.
The police had a tough time extricating the bodies from the mangled remains of the car. Atmakur Circle Inspector M. Krishna Reddy atributed the accident to overspeeding as the container was parked to the extreme left of the road opposite Shiva Dhaba.
Garladinne Sub-Inspector of Police Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the driver might have fallen asleep or might have been driving at a high speed after crossing Garladinne junction.
None of the family’s relatives had come to Anantapur till 7.30 p.m., so further details about the family could not be ascertained, police said, adding that the bodies were sent to the GGH mortuary in Anantapur.
